Clark Co. students helping to build temporary fire station

Tuesday Mar 7

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The Clark County Fairgrounds is building a new fire barn for the Springfield Township Fire Department and they're working with Springfield Clark Career Technology Center students to help construct the new temporary shelter the township FD operates out of during the month long fair. The cost to rebuild the barn would have been too expensive to fix on their own at this time, but with the help of county commissioners paying for $18,000 in materials and the SCCTC students doing the work construction will soon be underway.

