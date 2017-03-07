Clark Co. students helping to build temporary fire station

The Wright State women's basketball team led by one at the half, only to see Detroit Mercy shoot 66 percent in the second half to defeat the SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The Clark County Fairgrounds is building a new fire barn for the Springfield Township Fire Department and they're working with Springfield Clark Career Technology Center students to help construct the new temporary shelter the township FD operates out of during the month long fair. The cost to rebuild the barn would have been too expensive to fix on their own at this time, but with the help of county commissioners paying for $18,000 in materials and the SCCTC students doing the work construction will soon be underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.