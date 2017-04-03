Bluegrass gospel group Crossing Over ...

Bluegrass gospel group Crossing Over spreads the gospel through music

Thursday Mar 30

Formed six months ago by a group of regular guys with families and regular jobs, "Crossing Over" has become a mission for six local talented musicians. "We all go to the same church, the Mechanicsburg Free Will Baptist Church, and have known each other for a long time," said Kenny Castle, who plays guitar for the group.

