Aston Martin Considers Turning Lagonda into a Range of Super-Luxury Sedans
We've already told you about CEO Andy Palmer's far-reaching plans for the Aston Martin lineup , but the company is also looking at turning the Lagonda brand into a broader range of cars. Palmer has told Car and Driver he effectively wants to fill the super-luxury checkerboard and that he regards Aston and Lagonda as being able to offer everything from mid-engined supercars to crossovers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Sat
|Brothaman69
|4
|Restaurants - Gone but not forgotten (Jun '13)
|Mar 9
|jojo
|42
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|jojo
|186
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Mar 8
|KWB
|20
|Cedar Street Beef and Liquor (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|I remember
|3
|Cold Case - Alia Hartman
|Mar 2
|Answers
|1
|Kathy Kaye Rader
|Feb 27
|Little Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC