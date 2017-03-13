Aston Martin Considers Turning Lagonda into a Range of Super-Luxury Sedans

We've already told you about CEO Andy Palmer's far-reaching plans for the Aston Martin lineup , but the company is also looking at turning the Lagonda brand into a broader range of cars. Palmer has told Car and Driver he effectively wants to fill the super-luxury checkerboard and that he regards Aston and Lagonda as being able to offer everything from mid-engined supercars to crossovers.

