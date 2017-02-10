Wittenberg University announces next ...

Wittenberg University announces next president

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The Wittenberg University Board of Directors announced it has selected Dr. Michael Frandsen as the school's 15th president.

