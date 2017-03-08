Whittredge Painting Part of New Culve...

Whittredge Painting Part of New Culver Academies' Exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

The Culver Academies' Crisp Visual Arts Center is currently exhibiting a rare painting by 19th century American Hudson River School painter Worthington Whittredge. The Pilgrims of St. Roche is rare for two reasons, Robert Nowalk, curator of the Academies' collection, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurants - Gone but not forgotten (Jun '13) 4 hr jojo 42
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) 4 hr jojo 186
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Wed KWB 20
Cedar Street Beef and Liquor (Jan '16) Mar 3 I remember 3
Cold Case - Alia Hartman Mar 2 Answers 1
Kathy Kaye Rader Feb 27 Little Debbie 1
Yamada North America Lovers Feb 27 Gossip 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC