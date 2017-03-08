Springfield district improving attendance

During the Feb. 21 Springfield Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Chuck Sincere recognized employees of the district's transportation department for their dedication in safely transporting district students to and from school each day, and presented a certificate, shown above, to Transportation Supervisor Lonnie Meeker. Springfield Local Schools Board of Education members learned how a three-year-old program is improving attendance and what staff at Schrop Intermediate School are doing to improve student achievement.

