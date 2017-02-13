Speedway spinoff could create new Fortune 500 company
Speedway's president says its parent company - Marathon Petroleum Corp. - will decide around the middle of this year whether to spin off the Enon-based store chain, a move which could create a new Fortune 500 company in Springfield.
