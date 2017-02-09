Police: Man accused of breaking puppy's leg with metal pipe

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man accused of breaking a 7-week-old puppy's leg with a metal pipe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals.The Springfield News-Sun reports that 24-year-old Malik Shaw pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals on Thursday in Clark County Municipal Court.Police say officers were ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.