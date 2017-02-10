Opioid epidemic strains Ohio responders
Fire responders are starting to see calls from the same individuals multiple times for both overdoses and other health issues SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Veteran Springfield firefighter-paramedic Tristan Walker responded to a call on Feb. 3 to a familiar address on Perry Street - a young woman she'd revived from overdoses twice in December. Walker had advised her that she might not make it the next time - especially with nearby Fire Station No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any good cleaning services in the area
|14 hr
|Emily17
|1
|Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Old resident
|6
|slum lord (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Old resident
|5
|west liberty shooting
|Fri
|Old resident
|2
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Cheviot Hills
|20
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Feb 8
|Long ago friend
|16
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Feb 7
|Bird92
|184
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC