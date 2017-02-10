Opioid epidemic strains Ohio responders

Fire responders are starting to see calls from the same individuals multiple times for both overdoses and other health issues SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Veteran Springfield firefighter-paramedic Tristan Walker responded to a call on Feb. 3 to a familiar address on Perry Street - a young woman she'd revived from overdoses twice in December. Walker had advised her that she might not make it the next time - especially with nearby Fire Station No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.