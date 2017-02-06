Letter to the Editor: Remembering Dr....

Letter to the Editor: Remembering Dr. Patricia Cunningham

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Lantern

On Feb. 2, I received news that my dear friend, confidant and tireless leader for Ohio State's unsung heroes recently passed. Many others in the university community knew Dr. Patricia Cunningham II even better than me, but large sums of Buckeyes from today and yesteryear know of Patty's work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amber ater (Jul '15) 9 hr Dnd 6
cemetary Sun TranMan67 1
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Sun BigG 3
slum lord (Jun '09) Feb 3 sdmiler 4
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) Jan 30 Old Timer 183
west liberty shooting Jan 30 hello 1
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Jan 28 Jessica brown 94
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC