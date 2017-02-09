J.D. Equipment announced promotions

J.D. Equipment announced promotions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Madison Press

Ben Butcher has been promoted to Agricultural Sales Director and will lead JD Equipment's strategy and execution for all agricultural equipment sales. He began his career with JD Equipment in 2009 as an equipment salesman and was promoted to manage the Marion Store in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12) 4 hr Cheviot Hills 20
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Wed Long ago friend 16
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) Tue Bird92 184
Who's supplying all the bad Hank in Springfield Feb 7 Clean 1
cemetary Feb 5 TranMan67 1
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Feb 5 BigG 3
slum lord (Jun '09) Feb 3 sdmiler 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC