Husband, wife indicted for stealing

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Clark County Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson announced today that a husband and wife are now facing charges after an investigation uncovered the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from an elderly Ohioan. Deborah Stutzman, 64, and Dwight Stutzman, 68, of Springfield, were both indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Monday.

