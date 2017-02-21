Half-ton 75 year-old woman found MOLD...

Half-ton 75 year-old woman found MOLDED to her chair, what happened next was shocking

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Right Wing News

This is just so shockingly tragic and sad. A 75 year-old woman who weighs 550 pounds was rescued by paramedics this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Wed Earl of skanks 8
Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12) Feb 20 Stephanie 12
Yamada North America Lovers Feb 20 I know 1
renegades mc (Jul '09) Feb 19 little bonz 103
sonics drive in (Jun '16) Feb 17 HesNotJustADirtyA... 26
Any good cleaning services in the area Feb 11 Emily17 1
Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13) Feb 10 Old resident 6
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC