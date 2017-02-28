Former police officer learns of Satan...

Former police officer learns of Satanic origin behind UFO sightings in new novel

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio In "Perilous Times Shall Come: A Fictional Novel on the End Times" , former police officer Dan Winters must sift through the chaos of government cover-ups, secret societies and UFOs to get to the truth of the rapture. Though a work of fiction, author Dr. Arv Edgeworth hopes to present a true picture of how events will transpire in the end times.

