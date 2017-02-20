First fatal crash at $3million Clark ...

First fatal crash at $3million Clark County Intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Protesters have been at the campsite since August to fight the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota through South Dak SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - A busy intersection, where U.S. 40, 4 and 68 all come together, in Clark County had its first deadly accident. The fatal crash came approximately 3 months after the completion of a $3 million construction project to widen and realign U.S. 40, add turning lanes, traffic lights and a reduce speed signs leading up to the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedar Street Beef and Liquor (Jan '16) Mar 3 I remember 3
Restaurants - Gone but not forgotten (Jun '13) Mar 3 Old Timer 40
Cold Case - Alia Hartman Mar 2 Answers 1
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Feb 28 Battys Buddy 18
Kathy Kaye Rader Feb 27 Little Debbie 1
Yamada North America Lovers Feb 27 Gossip 2
1983 Murder of (PA) Man with a Baseball Bat (May '13) Feb 25 Dave Hunsucker 10
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC