First fatal crash at $3million Clark County Intersection
Protesters have been at the campsite since August to fight the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota through South Dak SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - A busy intersection, where U.S. 40, 4 and 68 all come together, in Clark County had its first deadly accident. The fatal crash came approximately 3 months after the completion of a $3 million construction project to widen and realign U.S. 40, add turning lanes, traffic lights and a reduce speed signs leading up to the intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar Street Beef and Liquor (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|I remember
|3
|Restaurants - Gone but not forgotten (Jun '13)
|Mar 3
|Old Timer
|40
|Cold Case - Alia Hartman
|Mar 2
|Answers
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Feb 28
|Battys Buddy
|18
|Kathy Kaye Rader
|Feb 27
|Little Debbie
|1
|Yamada North America Lovers
|Feb 27
|Gossip
|2
|1983 Murder of (PA) Man with a Baseball Bat (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Dave Hunsucker
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC