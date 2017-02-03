Cries of boy, 5, lead Ohio police to ...

Cries of boy, 5, lead Ohio police to double overdose

The Springfield News-Sun reports that Clark County sheriff's deputies were called to the village of Enon , near Springfield, on Wednesday after a female motorist saw the child running down the street. Court records show a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor and a 34-year-old man was blue and lying in the living room.

