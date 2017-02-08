Badgers go heavy with receivers and linemen
Wisconsin's 2017 recruiting class is made up of 19 scholarship players. Of the 19, four are wide receivers and four are offensive linemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Long ago friend
|16
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Bird92
|184
|Who's supplying all the bad Hank in Springfield
|Tue
|Clean
|1
|cemetary
|Feb 5
|TranMan67
|1
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|BigG
|3
|slum lord (Jun '09)
|Feb 3
|sdmiler
|4
|west liberty shooting
|Jan 30
|hello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC