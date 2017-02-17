A town changed by Trump
There are times these days when Mary Jo Groves feels like she no longer understands her city and the world around it. The hospital physician knows Springfield as a place that has prided itself on its moderate, practical outlook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Stephanie
|12
|Yamada North America Lovers
|11 hr
|I know
|1
|renegades mc (Jul '09)
|Sun
|little bonz
|103
|sonics drive in (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|HesNotJustADirtyA...
|26
|Any good cleaning services in the area
|Feb 11
|Emily17
|1
|Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13)
|Feb 10
|Old resident
|6
|slum lord (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Old resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC