Yoga studio proposed near Springfield
A new yoga studio is proposed in Springfield. The startup, Shanti Yoga, looks to open at 3924 Shrine Road and will be considered by the Clark County planning board Wednesday.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Dec 29
|Susie
|180
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|Dec 27
|Bill
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Dec 26
|Thrush80
|13
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
