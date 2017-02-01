Springfield trustees to place new parks levy on ballot
CThree part-time police officers sworn in for duty at the last Springfield trustees' meeting were introduced to the community at the Jan. 12 meeting. They are shown, from left, with trustees: officers Shawn Brady, Michael Roberts and Patrick Szuhay with Police Chief David Hoover; and Trustees Deborah Davis, Joe DiLauro and Dean Young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Jan 30
|Old Timer
|183
|west liberty shooting
|Jan 30
|hello
|1
|Murders in Springfield (Jul '11)
|Jan 28
|Jessica brown
|94
|Jessica Brown Missing
|Jan 27
|Jessica brown
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Jan 26
|Gambino-12
|15
|Affordable Care Act
|Jan 23
|Yes
|2
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Jan 23
|Little Lucy 66
|77
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC