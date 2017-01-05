Skeletal remains found in Greene Co. ...

Skeletal remains found in Greene Co. IDa d as missing Florida woman who was killed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Skeletal remains found in Xenia May 1, 2016 have been identified as a missing Florida woman who is believed to be a victim of a homicide. Tiffany Dawn Chambers, 33, was reported missing out of Springfield, Ohio and was last seen there July 16, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Jan 4 wow 7
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) Dec 29 Susie 180
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec 28 You people are pa... 1
Old restaurants in Springfield. Dec 27 Bill 1
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Dec 26 Thrush80 13
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec 17 DCS 10
New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12) Dec '16 ssh 19
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC