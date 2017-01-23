Second chance for Springfield drug user -
Paul Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony, in Madison County Common Pleas Court in December. He was picked up in West Jefferson after an officer ran his plates and discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in Clark County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable Care Act
|2 hr
|Leon
|1
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Little Lucy 66
|77
|urbanas worst family (past or present)
|Sat
|CyrusFreed
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Jan 18
|Long ago friend
|14
|Christopher Napper
|Jan 18
|Just wondering
|2
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Jan 14
|Charlene
|181
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Jan 4
|wow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC