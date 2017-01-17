Pair charged in missing woman case -
A Clark County Grand Jury has indicted two in connection with murder of the woman whose skeletal remains were found in Greene County last year. Prentiss Hare, 35, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on four charges including the murder of Tiffany Dawn Chambers, whose remains were found near Spring Valley Township in May 2016.
