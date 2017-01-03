Ohio man pleads not guilty in baby daughter's death
An Ohio man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter who was found dead in a car seat in his truck has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and other counts. Twenty-two-year-old Brian Hayslip pleaded not guilty Friday in Clark County Common Pleas Court in Springfield.
