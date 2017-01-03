Ohio brother slaying case might return to juvenile court
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio teenager accused of killing his 14-year-old brother after an argument over Halloween candy will have a hearing Feb. 9 to determine whether his case is handled in juvenile court or the adult court system.
