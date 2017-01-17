Lakemore requesting income tax increase
If someone lives in Lakemore but works in another community, a proposed municipal income tax increase in the village would not impact that individual. That is the message Lakemore Village Council and Mayor Rick Justice want to convey to all Lakemore residents before they head to the polls in May. At the Jan. 17 Council meeting, Council moved forward with placing on the May 2 Special/Primary Election ballot a proposed municipal income tax increase from 2 percent to 2.25 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Jan 18
|Long ago friend
|14
|Christopher Napper
|Jan 18
|Just wondering
|2
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Jan 14
|Charlene
|181
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Jan 4
|wow
|7
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|Dec 27
|Bill
|1
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|DCS
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC