Lakemore requesting income tax increase

If someone lives in Lakemore but works in another community, a proposed municipal income tax increase in the village would not impact that individual. That is the message Lakemore Village Council and Mayor Rick Justice want to convey to all Lakemore residents before they head to the polls in May. At the Jan. 17 Council meeting, Council moved forward with placing on the May 2 Special/Primary Election ballot a proposed municipal income tax increase from 2 percent to 2.25 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.