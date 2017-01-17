Lakemore requesting income tax increase

Lakemore requesting income tax increase

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

If someone lives in Lakemore but works in another community, a proposed municipal income tax increase in the village would not impact that individual. That is the message Lakemore Village Council and Mayor Rick Justice want to convey to all Lakemore residents before they head to the polls in May. At the Jan. 17 Council meeting, Council moved forward with placing on the May 2 Special/Primary Election ballot a proposed municipal income tax increase from 2 percent to 2.25 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Jan 18 Long ago friend 14
Christopher Napper Jan 18 Just wondering 2
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) Jan 14 Charlene 181
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Jan 4 wow 7
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec 28 You people are pa... 1
Old restaurants in Springfield. Dec 27 Bill 1
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec '16 DCS 10
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,856 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC