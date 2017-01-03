Lakemore reinstates police department
While Lakemore has appreciated the services it has received the past eight years through the Springfield Police Department, it now appears to be the appropriate time to bring back the village's police department, said Mayor Rick Justice. Additionally, Council voted 5-1, with Councilman Chad Lance dissenting, to terminate the current contract the village has with Springfield for police services that commenced Jan. 1. According to the contract, Lakemore is able to terminate the agreement with 90 days prior notice.
