Inmate on bashing cellmate's head: 'He wouldn't die' Casey Pigge pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in connection with the February 2016 death of cellmate. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jQPXOT Casey Pigge, 29, of Chillicothe, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to aggravated murder in the February 2016 death of his prison cellmate.

