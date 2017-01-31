Inmate on bashing cellmate's head: 'He wouldn't die'
Inmate on bashing cellmate's head: 'He wouldn't die' Casey Pigge pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in connection with the February 2016 death of cellmate. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jQPXOT Casey Pigge, 29, of Chillicothe, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to aggravated murder in the February 2016 death of his prison cellmate.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Old Timer
|183
|west liberty shooting
|Mon
|hello
|1
|Murders in Springfield (Jul '11)
|Jan 28
|Jessica brown
|94
|Jessica Brown Missing
|Jan 27
|Jessica brown
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Jan 26
|Gambino-12
|15
|Affordable Care Act
|Jan 23
|Yes
|2
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Jan 23
|Little Lucy 66
|77
