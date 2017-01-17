Hillcrest Baptist Church celebrates 50th anniversary
Pastor Daniel McCarty said the celebration included a message from longtime member Fred Yoder along with singing and a dinner. In the fall of 1960, a meeting was held in Bellefontaine to discuss the possibility of organizing a Southern Baptist Church.
