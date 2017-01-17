Greene County Jane Doe Identified As Missing Florida Woman
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today announced that the skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Spring Valley Township in Greene County last year have been identified as a missing Florida woman, Tiffany Dawn Chambers. After a news conference on December 8th, 2016, unveiling a forensic reconstruction in the Jane Doe missing persons case, the Springfield Police Division contacted the Greene County Sheriff's Office regarding a missing persons case they were investigating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Long ago friend
|14
|Christopher Napper
|9 hr
|Just wondering
|2
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Jan 14
|Charlene
|181
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Jan 4
|wow
|7
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|Dec 27
|Bill
|1
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|DCS
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC