Greene County Jane Doe Identified As Missing Florida Woman

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today announced that the skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Spring Valley Township in Greene County last year have been identified as a missing Florida woman, Tiffany Dawn Chambers. After a news conference on December 8th, 2016, unveiling a forensic reconstruction in the Jane Doe missing persons case, the Springfield Police Division contacted the Greene County Sheriff's Office regarding a missing persons case they were investigating.

