EF Hutton relaunched as Springfield, Ohio-based low-cost startup brokerage; will people listen?
A group of EF Hutton executives and members of the Hutton family bought the brand several years ago from financial company Citi, which was raising money after receiving a federal bailout during the financial crisis. Last year, the buyers moved the company to Springfield, where it has made a splash by buying the tallest building downtown, a gleaming 10-story, black-glass structure that it has renamed EF Hutton Tower.
