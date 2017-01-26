County updating voter check-in process
Summit County Council's Finance Committee Jan. 23 recommended Council move forward on an agreement that would allow the county's Board of Elections to get reimbursed by the state for 85 percent of the cost to implement electronic poll books. The current total estimate to equip the county with the books and associated equipment, including licensing and maintenance fees, is $697,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Gambino-12
|15
|Affordable Care Act
|Jan 23
|Yes
|2
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Jan 23
|Little Lucy 66
|77
|urbanas worst family (past or present)
|Jan 21
|CyrusFreed
|1
|Christopher Napper
|Jan 18
|Just wondering
|2
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Jan 14
|Charlene
|181
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Jan 4
|wow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC