County updating voter check-in process

Summit County Council's Finance Committee Jan. 23 recommended Council move forward on an agreement that would allow the county's Board of Elections to get reimbursed by the state for 85 percent of the cost to implement electronic poll books. The current total estimate to equip the county with the books and associated equipment, including licensing and maintenance fees, is $697,000.

