Authorities give update on missing wo...

Authorities give update on missing womana s homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Chambers' remains were found in Xenia in May, 2016. The Florida native was reported missing in Springfield, and hadn't been seen since July, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) 18 hr Old Timer 183
west liberty shooting Mon hello 1
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Jan 28 Jessica brown 94
Jessica Brown Missing Jan 27 Jessica brown 1
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Jan 26 Gambino-12 15
Affordable Care Act Jan 23 Yes 2
Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10) Jan 23 Little Lucy 66 77
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC