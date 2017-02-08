Area man sent to prison for 2016 stabbing
Eight defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Logan County Common Pleas Court visiting Judge Mark O'Connor Monday afternoon. James Barker, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated assault and a community control violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Long ago friend
|16
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Bird92
|184
|Who's supplying all the bad Hank in Springfield
|Tue
|Clean
|1
|cemetary
|Feb 5
|TranMan67
|1
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|BigG
|3
|slum lord (Jun '09)
|Feb 3
|sdmiler
|4
|west liberty shooting
|Jan 30
|hello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC