Area man sent to prison for 2016 stabbing

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Eight defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Logan County Common Pleas Court visiting Judge Mark O'Connor Monday afternoon. James Barker, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated assault and a community control violation.

