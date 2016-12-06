What Donald Trump plans to do for chi...

What Donald Trump plans to do for children and working moms

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Girls hold signs before a rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on October 27, 2016 in Springfield, Ohio. Trump spent the day campaigning in Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec 17 DCS 10
New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12) Dec 10 ssh 19
To Janet Brown that lived in KY Dec 9 Ky Guy 1
Sarah & Michelle Dec 4 Curious 2
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Nov 27 Inquire 2
Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13) Nov '16 anon 5
Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10) Nov '16 Rogman57 76
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC