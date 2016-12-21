Truancy Officers Work to Combat Absen...

Truancy Officers Work to Combat Absenteeism

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Every morning Larry Keating parks himself near the entrance to Keifer Academy in Springfield, Ohio - a city of about 60-thousand west of Columbus. His pencil hits the paper with a check mark if a student is on time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia & Joe Bystrek 21 hr You people are pa... 1
Old restaurants in Springfield. Tue Bill 1
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Mon Thrush80 13
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec 17 DCS 10
New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12) Dec 10 ssh 19
To Janet Brown that lived in KY Dec 9 Ky Guy 1
Sarah & Michelle Dec 4 Curious 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC