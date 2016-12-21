Teen accused of killing younger broth...

Teen accused of killing younger brother pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Whiznews.com

A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his 14-year-old brother after an argument over Halloween candy has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including aggravated murder. The Springfield New-Sun reports the teenager entered the not-guilty pleas in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec 17 DCS 10
New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12) Dec 10 ssh 19
To Janet Brown that lived in KY Dec 9 Ky Guy 1
Sarah & Michelle Dec 4 Curious 2
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Nov 27 Inquire 2
Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13) Nov '16 anon 5
Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10) Nov '16 Rogman57 76
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC