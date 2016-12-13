Springfield passes budget, deficit remains
The Springfield city commission voted to pass its budget for next year Tuesday night but not without an hour long discussion first. The passing of the 2017 budget leaves the city with roughly a $600,000 deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
|Sarah & Michelle
|Dec 4
|Curious
|2
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Nov 27
|Inquire
|2
|Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|anon
|5
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Rogman57
|76
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC