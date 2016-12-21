Snapchat of submerged SUV leads to missing Ohio woman's body
Investigators say a missing woman was found dead in an Ohio reservoir after tipsters spotted video of a submerged sport utility vehicle on social media and called authorities. They recovered the body of the 74-year-old Springfield woman on Monday at Buck Creek State Park after getting the tip about the Snapchat video.
