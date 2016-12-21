Rocking Horse hires new CEO -

Rocking Horse hires new CEO -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Madison Press

The former CEO of an area mental health organization has been named the top leader of Rocking Horse Center, the healthcare provider announced this week. Kent Youngman will officially take on the role at the beginning of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old restaurants in Springfield. 12 hr Bill 1
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Mon Thrush80 13
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec 17 DCS 10
New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12) Dec 10 ssh 19
To Janet Brown that lived in KY Dec 9 Ky Guy 1
Sarah & Michelle Dec 4 Curious 2
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Nov 27 Inquire 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC