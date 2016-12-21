Rocking Horse hires new CEO -
The former CEO of an area mental health organization has been named the top leader of Rocking Horse Center, the healthcare provider announced this week. Kent Youngman will officially take on the role at the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|12 hr
|Bill
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Thrush80
|13
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
|Sarah & Michelle
|Dec 4
|Curious
|2
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Nov 27
|Inquire
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC