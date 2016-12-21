Infant found dead in truck on Wabash Road
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office received a 911 call at 5:17 PM on December 27th, 2016 from a residence on Wabash Road in Washington Township. The caller reported that they found an infant child in a car seat, inside a truck; which was running.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|22 hr
|Susie
|180
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|Dec 27
|Bill
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Dec 26
|Thrush80
|13
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC