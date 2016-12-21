Infant found dead in truck on Wabash ...

Infant found dead in truck on Wabash Road

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office received a 911 call at 5:17 PM on December 27th, 2016 from a residence on Wabash Road in Washington Township. The caller reported that they found an infant child in a car seat, inside a truck; which was running.

