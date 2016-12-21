In the drink

David D. Fronius Jr., 37, of New Springfield was the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Nancy Shaffer, 34, of Leetonia that ended up parked in the east branch of the Middle Fork of Little Beaver Creek that runs through the village of Leetonia shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The occupants were not found at the crash but located nearby.

