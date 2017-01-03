Correction: Dead Child In Truck story

Correction: Dead Child In Truck story

Thursday Dec 29

In a story Dec. 28 about a man being charged with murder for killing his daughter, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the dead infant. Her name was Lilly, not Lily.

