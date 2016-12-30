Clark County gets a new sheriff in town
On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeye SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Friday marks the last day on the job for Clark County Sheriff Gene Kelly.He lost in the November election after serving as sheriff since 19-87. Kelly holds the record as the longest-running sheriff in Clark County history So, there will be a new sheriff in town on Monday.
