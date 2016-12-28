As Pike County sheriff is sworn in, he says Rhoden murders remain priority
Just before he was sworn in this afternoon for his first elected term as sheriff of Pike County, Charles Reader said that solving the Rhoden family homicides will remain his priority and that he doesn't want or expect the case to still be lingering when he seeks another term in four years. Reader, who had been appointed sheriff less than a year before someone killed eight members of one family in his county on April 22, said he will keep detectives committed full time to the case, and that he remains confident that arrests will be made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Dec 29
|Susie
|180
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|Dec 27
|Bill
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Dec 26
|Thrush80
|13
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC