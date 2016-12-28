As Pike County sheriff is sworn in, he says Rhoden murders remain priority

Just before he was sworn in this afternoon for his first elected term as sheriff of Pike County, Charles Reader said that solving the Rhoden family homicides will remain his priority and that he doesn't want or expect the case to still be lingering when he seeks another term in four years. Reader, who had been appointed sheriff less than a year before someone killed eight members of one family in his county on April 22, said he will keep detectives committed full time to the case, and that he remains confident that arrests will be made.

