Secret Santa drops $1K gold coin in red kettle for what might be year in a row
This gold coin was found wrapped in a $100 bill in one of the Salvation Army's red kettle buckets at Kroger on Bechtle Avenue in Springfield. The Salvation Army Corps of Springfield, Ohio, got a kick start to its holiday fundraising when they found a gold coin worth $1,000 in one of its red kettles.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
|Sarah & Michelle
|Dec 4
|Curious
|2
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Nov 27
|Inquire
|2
|Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|anon
|5
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Rogman57
|76
