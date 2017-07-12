Springfield Pays Man $200,000 Over Injury Claim
The city of Springfield has settled a $200,000 claim from a Florida man who says he injured his knee after slipping on one of the city's storm drains decorated by a mural. Springfield spokeswoman Cora Scott tells the Springfield News-Leader the city's insurance will cover the payout to Michael Trask of Martin City, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|3 min
|Monkeymann
|26,583
|POOR? Come to San Diego, Ca and get help!
|Tue
|Jenny
|6
|Should I let my 12 yr old get her nipples pierced? (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Dave782
|239
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Jul 9
|islamabad
|16
|Snitches on blast bitc**$
|Jul 9
|Truth
|7
|Ben bay
|Jul 4
|Leah Barco
|1
|john price he is or was homeless (Oct '12)
|Jul 4
|Christal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC