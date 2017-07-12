Springfield Pays Man $200,000 Over In...

Springfield Pays Man $200,000 Over Injury Claim

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: KSGF-AM Springfield

The city of Springfield has settled a $200,000 claim from a Florida man who says he injured his knee after slipping on one of the city's storm drains decorated by a mural. Springfield spokeswoman Cora Scott tells the Springfield News-Leader the city's insurance will cover the payout to Michael Trask of Martin City, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 3 min Monkeymann 26,583
POOR? Come to San Diego, Ca and get help! Tue Jenny 6
Should I let my 12 yr old get her nipples pierced? (Oct '08) Tue Dave782 239
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) Jul 9 islamabad 16
Snitches on blast bitc**$ Jul 9 Truth 7
Ben bay Jul 4 Leah Barco 1
john price he is or was homeless (Oct '12) Jul 4 Christal 6
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC