Authorities probe woman's deadly fall from river platform

Authorities are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman who fell with her mother from a wooden platform 50 to 60 feet above a river they had been navigating. The Springfield News-Leader reports Kasha Porter of Ozark died last Saturday when one of the branches supporting the platform snapped, sending her into the James River with her mother, Amy Kipper, and another person.

