Why You Need to Work for Your Opportunity, Not Wait for One

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders , Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams spotlights Andy Frisella, CEO of 1st Phorm, who was nearly broke when he started his first supplement store in Springfield, Mo., but who went door-to-door to market his business. Slowly, over the course of almost two decades, he built his company into the massive business it is today, with revenues of $100 million.

