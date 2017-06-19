Tiny home village built to house homeless
Springfield, Missouri is joining other cities around the country, as an area organization is building tiny homes for the homeless. Eden Village is a community designed for the disabled, chronically homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|29 min
|Richard
|25,263
|Uber Driver
|10 hr
|WarriorPirate
|2
|Nixa teacher and husband charged with child abuse (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Beth
|11
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Jun 17
|Mobound
|84
|Fat Woman
|Jun 16
|chubbychaserdyke
|4
|Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|Jennifer
|47
|Metro pcs
|Jun 14
|Bonky80
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC